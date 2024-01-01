AI in Criminal Justice: Balancing Innovation with Ethics

Shafaqna English- AI is rapidly transforming the criminal justice system by enhancing law enforcement capabilities with tools like facial recognition and automated surveillance. However, concerns about privacy, discrimination, and accountability are growing. AI-driven technologies such as deepfake detection and risk assessment algorithms have sparked debates on their potential biases and the lack of transparency in decision-making processes, as The Conversation wrote.

For example, Clearview AI faced backlash for scraping images without consent, raising privacy and bias concerns. Similarly, deepfakes complicate the authenticity of evidence in courts, creating legal uncertainty. AI’s role in decisions like parole or sentencing also risks perpetuating systemic discrimination, particularly when algorithms are trained on biased data.

Governments are struggling to keep pace with the rapid development of AI in criminal justice. Some regions, like the EU, are working on regulations to ensure ethical use, while others, such as Canada, still lack adequate laws to address the risks. Policymakers must urgently create frameworks to balance innovation with human rights and justice.

Source: The Conversation

