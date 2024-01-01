Afghanistan: Kabul faces worsening power blackout

These days, residents of various areas in Kabul are complaining about increased power outages. They say that despite the weather not being fully cold yet, they have electricity for only 5 to 6 hours a day, which is insufficient for their needs.

“From 4 PM to 9 PM, there is no electricity. Especially during the winter season, electricity is a crucial and essential service for people,” said Mohammad Farooq, a Kabul resident.

“The electricity issues are severe. It comes and goes frequently. If we have electricity during the day, it’s only for 5 or 6 hours, which is not enough for our needs,” said Sohail Khan, another Kabul resident.

Other residents of Kabul say that the country’s dire economic situation has made life harder for many families, and having consistent electricity could alleviate some of these challenges.

Meanwhile, officials at Breshna Company attribute the main reason for the outages to maintenance work on the power lines in the capital