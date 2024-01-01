New Arab: War, conflict is bringing world closer to brink of catastrophic warming

English
Shafaqna English- Despite the escalating climate crisis, COP29 won’t be discussing military emissions and the outsize role they are playing in the destruction of the planet.

Some will franticly attempt to quicken the pace of action to confront climate change, given the rise of global temperatures to record levels and a sharp uptick in extreme weather phenomena.

However, it looks as though the issue of war and military emissions will be starkly absent from the conference’s working schedule, which will primarily concentrate on funding, and how to facilitate countries’ access to the billions of dollars required to enable them to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and protect lives and livelihoods from the worsening impacts of climate change.

