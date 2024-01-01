Survey: 1 in 3 Muslims consider leaving UK amid rising Islamophobia

Shafaqna English- A third of British Muslims said the recent far-right riots have led them to consider leaving the country, according to survey.

The survey, conducted by Survation on behalf of Tell Mama, an NGO that tracks hate crimes targeting Muslims, revealed rising concerns within British Muslim communities following the violent unrest that swept across the UK this summer.

One in four Muslims interviewed, either online or by phone, reported experiencing anti-Muslim hate or Islamophobia after July 30, the day following a mass stabbing in Southport.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

