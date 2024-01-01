English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUk

Survey: 1 in 3 Muslims consider leaving UK amid rising Islamophobia

0

Shafaqna English- A third of British Muslims said the recent far-right riots have led them to consider leaving the country, according to survey.

The survey, conducted by Survation on behalf of Tell Mama, an NGO that tracks hate crimes targeting Muslims, revealed rising concerns within British Muslim communities following the violent unrest that swept across the UK this summer.

One in four Muslims interviewed, either online or by phone, reported experiencing anti-Muslim hate or Islamophobia after July 30, the day following a mass stabbing in Southport.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

New Arab: Islamophobia systemically rooted in political system

leila yazdani

USA: CAIR re-affirms combating Islamophobia amid Trump’s re-election

leila yazdani

USA: CAIR-CA publishes 2024 voter guide to mobilize Muslim amid rising Islamophobia

leila yazdani

Tell MAMA: Shocking surge in Islamophobia threatening British Muslims safety

leila yazdani

USA: New York City’s schools launch anti-hate hotline as Islamophobia reports rise

leila yazdani

Guardian: Anti-Muslim Hate Rises in USA

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.