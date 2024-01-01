English
India’s richest state of Maharashtra votes in regional election

Shafaqna English- Voting began early Wednesday in India’s western state of Maharashtra for 288 assembly seats.

According to election authorities, polling began for 288 seats of the state, which is the country’s wealthiest and includes the city of Mumbai, the country’s financial capital.

Around 97 million voters are eligible to cast ballots in the election, in which the fate of 4,136 candidates will be decided.

Voting began at 7 a.m. local time (0130GMT) and ends at 6 p.m. (1230GMT).

The election commission has set up 100,186 polling booths across the state.

In Wednesday’s voting, the contest is between the Mahayuti alliance led by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress party-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

