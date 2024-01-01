English
British PM to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE for investment amid human rights accusations

Shafaqna English-  British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates next month, reportedly seeking investment from sovereign wealth funds such as the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is linked to human rights abuses.

His slated trip, which has not been officially announced but reported in the British media, comes after Starmer accused his Conservative predecessor Boris Johnson of going “cap in hand from dictator to dictator” for oil when he visited Saudi Arabia in 2022.

On Wednesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) launched a new report that alleged that the PIF, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, “facilitated and benefited from human rights abuses”.

Sources: Middle East Eye

