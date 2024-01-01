Pope calls on all believers to work for peace

His words came on Wednesday morning as he received in audience participants in the XII Colloquium between the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue and the “Centre for Interreligious & Intercultural Dialogue” in Teheran.

Upholding the theme of Education chosen by the Colloquium, he said “The commitment to peace that we can demonstrate together will make us credible in the eyes of the world and above all to future generations.”

The Pope expressed appreciation for the long-standing cooperation between the two entities demonstrated by the Joint Colloquium, noting that it fosters what he called the critically important culture of dialogue.

Focusing on the theme chosen for this Colloquium: “The Education of Young People, particularly in the Family: A Challenge for Christians and Muslims”, the Pope said: “What a beautiful topic! The family, the cradle of life, is the primordial place of education.”

“It is in the family that we take our first steps and learn to listen to others, to acknowledge and respect them, to help them and to live with one another in harmony,” he said.

He noted that one common element of our different religious traditions is the contribution made by the elderly to the education of the young, and he reaffirmed his belief in the invaluable witness of grandparents for the growth of young people.

The Holy Father noted that interreligious dialogue “enables us to step out of our own familiar patterns of thinking and acting, and to be open to encounter within the greater human family.”

Finally, the Pope shed light on how as we educate the younger generation “we must never tire of speaking and working for the dignity and rights of every person, every community and every people,” and he upheld freedom of conscience and religion as “the cornerstone of the entire edifice of human rights.”