Iraq begins first national census in nearly four decades

Shafaqna English-Iraq begins first national census in nearly four decades.

The Ministry of Interior announced a two-day curfew for the extensive operation, which will see 120,000 researchers gathering data from households in all 18 of the country’s governorates on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ministry of Planning spokesman Abdul-Zahra al-Hindawi said that the census, carried out with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), would reveal “the reality of Iraq in its smallest details”, enabling authorities to pinpoint gaps in health, education and housing provision.

The act of counting the population could prove contentious, with the census expected to have profound implications for Iraq’s resource distribution, budget allocations and development planning.

The census, which will gather information from households on issues like health, education and employment, includes religion but does not differentiate between sects, such as Sunni and Shia Muslims. Unlike previous counts, it excludes ethnicity.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

