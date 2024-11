Shafaqna English- Spain will legalize about 300,000 undocumented migrants per year through 2027, aiming to employ migration as a development strategy.

With 600,000 undocumented migrants, Spain has one of the highest rates in the EU.

The Spanish government will legalize the residency status of 300,000 undocumented migrants per year over the next three years, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday (November 19).

Sources: Info Migrants

