Number of people killed by landmines surged in 2023

The number of people killed or injured by landmines increased in 2023, according to a new report

There were more than 5,700 casualties last year, the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor group said in its annual report published on Wednesday. The highest number was reported in Myanmar, while significant tolls were also recorded in Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The global total marks a rise of about 1,000 compared with the previous year. At least 1,983 people were killed and 3,663 injured across 53 countries. Civilians made up 84 percent of the victims, with children accounting for 37 percent, the report said.

Just over 1,000 casualties were reported in Myanmar, which is not party to the Mine Ban Treaty. Syria, which had for the previous three years the highest number of annual casualties, came next. More than 500 casualties were recorded in both Afghanistan and Ukraine.

These countries have not signed the Ottawa Treaty, an international agreement that bans the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of antipersonnel mines. The report also stated that landmines continue to be produced or procured in 12 countries, including China, Cuba, Singapore and Vietnam.

