Shia Islam in Japan

Shafaqna English- In Japan, almost 230,000 people have been accepting Islam as of the end of 2020, making it one of the countries where the religion is growing rapidly. Nowadays, Shias population in Japan is about 150 thousand people.

According to a survey by Waseda University Professor, Emeritus Tanada Hirofumi, an expert on Islam in Japan, there were 230,000 Muslims living in Japan in 2020—around one in every 500 people, and double the number 10 years before. Among them, around 47,000 have Japanese citizenship. Mosques are being built across the country and have increased from only 15 in 1999 to 133 as of April 2023.

Japan introduce more tolerance to understand Islam

Japan definitely upped their game to introduce more tolerance, acceptance, and harmony in their society to understand Islam.

“We Japanese were previously unfamiliar with Muslims,” said Hirofumi Okai, an associate professor of sociology at Kyoto Sangyo University who studies Islamic culture. “Now that they are our neighbors, we need to think about how to live with them in this diversifying society”.

Islamic foundations in Japan

There are many Islamic foundations in Japan including the Islamic Center Japan, Japan Muslim Association, Japan Muslim Peace Federation, Japan Islamic Trust, Islamic Circle of Japan, Tokyo Mosque, Kobe Muslim Mosque, Nagoya Mosque, Kanazawa Muslim Society, Tsukuba Muslim Resident Association, Mie Masjid-Mie Islamic Culture Center, Islamic Culture Center Sendai, Muslim Association of Kitakyush and Tohoku University Muslim Cultural Association. There has been a response to the growing need for a supportive Muslim community in Japan. The organization initially focused on educating its growing membership about Islam, the goal being to adhere to Islamic values in a religiously diverse community.

Shias population in Japan is about 150 thousand people

Nowadays, Shias population in Japan is about 150 thousand people. The Shia center in Tokyo is the Islamic council of Japan. Islamic council of Japan has Hussainia Ahlul Bayt (AS) and also it is an Islamic foundation.

Sheikh Ibrahim Swada, a Japanese cleric and converted to Shia said that in Japan, we formed a center called Ahlul Bayt (AS) and I perform Islamic laws and Quranic classes there and also I am working on translating Quranic verses.

As part of their activities in disseminating the teachings and knowledge of Ahlulbayt, peace be upon him, across the world, Imam Hussian (AS) Holy Shrine opens Imam Mahdi (AJ) Centre in Japan.

The Ashab Al-Kisaa International Preaching Center, affiliated with the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS), organized a number of religious activities and events in Japan and established a center named after Imam Hussian (AS).

Ahlul Bayt (AS) school offers Japanese fundamental principles of Shia

Explaining the “Islam of Mecca” approach in Japan, Kazem Abe, who has converted to Islam and Ahlul Bayt (AS) school said, “Japanese people have had no information about Islam. Therefore, Islam and Shia there is like the first encounter of Islam for people of Mecca. Therefore, we offered them the fundamental principles.”

Also, explaining the “Virtues of our Words” approach, Mrs. Nonoyama, who has converted to Islam and Ahlul Bayt (AS) school stated, “In this approach, for example, we translate hadiths of Imam Reza (AS) into Japanese. So that in a group of women, we discuss any hadith that we think is according to the taste and desire of the group, and in this way the love towards AhlulBayt (AS) increases.”

Late Master Savada works for the growth of Islam and dissemination of Shia teachings

The late Master Savada was born in January 1924 in the city of Gifu in central Japan. After graduating from high school and university, he studied and researched Shinto religion and its branches and created various works in this field. At the age of fifty, after studying and researching Islamic teachings, he converted to Islam and after seven years, chose the Shia religion. And since then, he has been working for the growth and promotion of Islam and the dissemination of Shia teachings.

Sources: Asahi, Daily Sabah, Nippon, Ahl-ul-bayt, Al-mostabserin, Imam Hussain.org

www.shafaqna.com