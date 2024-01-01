Mashhad to host ‘Imam Reza (AS) and Sciences of the Day’ International Congress

Shafaqna English- The 4th edition of the international congress “Imam Reza (AS) and Sciences of the Day” will be held by the Imam Reza (AS) University in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad in February 2024.

The secretariat of the congress has invited thinkers, scholars and researchers to submit their papers by December 30, 2024.

Family and social and political education; family and ethical and spiritual education; family and economic and entrepreneurship education; family and physical education; family, population and raising children; family and pilgrimage; family, media and cyberspace; and family and art and architectural education are among the topics that will be discussed in the congress.

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com