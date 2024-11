Shafaqna English- As winter arrives in the Kashmir Valley, the residents welcome a cherished custom, the preparation and storage of sundried vegetables, known locally as “Hokh Syun”.

The various varieties of Hokh Syun include dried tomatoes (Ruwangan Hache), bottle gourd (Al-Hache), brinjal (Wangan Hache), turnip slices (Gogji Hatche), dried quince apple (Bamchoont Hache), and dried spinach (Huch Palak). Using dry vegetables in harsh winters is one of the centuries-old traditions of Kashmir.

