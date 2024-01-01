[Video] Understanding Mental Health in Our Lives

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presents: “Mental Health Matters” – Episode 1, In the first episode of “Mental Health Matters,” host Maryam Hilli welcomes mental health professional Anisa Diab, who has over a decade of experience in psychology and counselling.

The episode introduces the concept of mental health, highlighting its importance for everyone, not just those dealing with specific mental health disorders. Anisa explains that mental health encompasses emotional well-being, stress management, conflict resolution, and the ability to function productively in everyday life. She emphasizes that neglecting mental health can have a profound effect on personal, professional, and spiritual aspects of life. The episode also addresses the stigma surrounding mental health issues, particularly within cultural and religious communities, where conditions like anxiety and depression are often misunderstood or dismissed.

Anisa further explains mental health as a spectrum, ranging from mental wellness to mental illness, with mental distress in between. While everyone experiences stress and emotional lows at times, a mental health disorder is characterized by a significant, persistent impact on a person’s ability to function in daily life.

The discussion also focuses on common mental health struggles within the Muslim community, such as anxiety, depression, and identity issues, and the importance of recognizing these as serious concerns rather than temporary challenges. Anisa advises against self-diagnosis and encourages viewers to seek professional help when necessary. The episode concludes with a commitment to providing viewers with practical tools and strategies to strengthen and protect their mental health.

Part of Series: Mental Health Matters

