Iraq received $30 Million from Green Climate Fund to combat climate challenges

Shafaqna English- Iraq has received financial support of $30 million from the Green Climate Fund to combat climate challenges, the Director of Climate Change at Ministry of Environment announced.

The Head of the directorate, Yousif Muayad, stated in a press release that this funding was secured during the 29th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP29) held in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku. He emphasized the significance of this contribution in supporting Iraq’s efforts to address climate change challenges.

Iraq participated in COP29 in Baku, where a $20 billion financing program for the most vulnerable countries, including Iraq, was announced to begin in 2026.

Source: Shafaq News

