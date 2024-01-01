English
International Shia News Agency
Report: 38% of religious hate crimes were committed against Muslims in UK

Shafaqna English- Over the last year, 38% of all religious hate crimes recorded by police were against Muslims, a new report published by the think-tank Runnymede found, also recording a spike in Islamophobic rhetoric.

A new has revealed a sharp increase in hate crimes against Muslims and explicit rhetoric portraying Muslims as a threat to British society.

The report also looked at the racist riots that took place across the UK this summer, stating that there is strong anti-Muslim sentiment across Britain.

“The way politicians talk about Muslims now is so derogatory, it’s in the most brutally divisive terms,” Shabna Begum, the chief executive of the Runnymede Trust, said earlier this year.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

