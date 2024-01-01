English
International Shia News Agency
Afghanistan: Families in Herat still in need of vital support, one year after earthquakes

Shafaqna English- With winter rapidly approaching, the outlook for at least 25,000 Afghan families in Herat is bleak as they still lack adequate shelter one year after earthquakes, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has warned.

On October 7, 11 and 15 of last year, massive earthquakes hit the province, leaving over 275,000 people in urgent need of assistance.

The three 6.3 magnitude earthquakes devastated 382 villages, resulted in the death of 1,480 people and injured nearly 2,000 others.

Homes, health centers, schools and essential infrastructure were destroyed in an instant, further exacerbating the vulnerability of communities already grappling with the aftermath of decades of conflict and economic hardship.

While assistance was mobilized quickly, the challenges remain significant as many families continue to struggle in the wake of the earthquakes and have found it hard to recover – both psychologically and materially.

Source: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com

