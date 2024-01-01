42 dead in attack by Sudan’s RSF on village

Shafaqna English- At least 42 people were killed following an attack by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the village of Wad Oshaib in central Sudan’s Al-Jazira state, local sources reported.

The Al-Jazira Conference, a local activist group, issued a statement accusing the RSF of committing “violations and mass killings” of civilians in the region.

The group has not responded to the allegation.

“RSF forces killed 42 people by gunfire Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, while 27 others died due to the siege and lack of medical care,” the statement said.

It noted that RSF personnel first attacked the village last Thursday, looting properties, terrorizing residents and imposing a tight blockade.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

