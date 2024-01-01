USA: discrimination against Muslims on rise in California campuses

Roughly one in every two Muslim college students in California campuses have experienced harassment or discrimination, according to the survey.

The report from the California chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Center for the Prevention of Hate and Bullying (CPHB) includes responses from 720 students at 87 public and private colleges and universities across California, which found a 10 percent spike in Islamophobia faced by students since 2020.

War in Gaza have exacerbated Islamophobia on campuses as well as “anti-Palestinian hate, and anti-Arab racism, leaving Muslim students feeling targeted and unsupported,” CAIR said in a statement.