Shafaqna English- One in four people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo suffers from “crisis or worse” levels of hunger that affects a staggering 25.6 million people, aid agencies reported.

The alert from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) follows a new dire assessment from UN-partnered food insecurity experts has shown the hunger crisis is affecting much of the vast central African nation.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com