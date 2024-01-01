Officials: Rise in gender-based violence in Italy is linked to irregular migration

Shafaqna English- The rise in gender-based violence in Italy is linked to irregular migration, Italian officials said.

At the G20 summit this week, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni backed Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara’s controversial claim linking sexual violence against women to “illegal migration.”

Earlier, Valditara had alleged the connection between sexual violence against women and migration at the launch of the Giulia Cecchettin Foundation, created by her family to honor her memory and combat violence against women.

