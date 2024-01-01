Pakistan: At least 40 Shia Muslims killed in terrorist attack on

Unidentified attackers ambushed a convoy in the Kurram district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, according to the Geo TV channel.

The report stated that the attackers shelled the convoy, which was traveling towards Peshawar, the provincial administrative center, for over an hour. Among the victims are a woman and a child, while the injured have been hospitalized.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the attack and has ordered an investigation into the incident.