Amnesty condemns US decision to transfer anti-personnel mines to Kiev

Shafaqna English-Th Amnesty International has slammed the US decision to send anti-personnel landmines to Kiev.

“This is a reckless decision and a deeply disappointing setback for President [Joe Biden] who once agreed that landmines put more civilians at increased risk of harm. It is devastating, and frankly shocking,” said Ben Linden, Advocacy Director for Europe and Central Asia at Amnesty International USA, stated in a message on the Amnesty International website.

According to Linden, these landmines “are inherently indiscriminate weapons that maim and kill civilians long after conflicts end and shouldn’t have a place in the arsenal of any country.”

The statement further urges Washington to rethink its position to “protect civilians from the indiscriminate harm that will certainly result from the use of these landmines.”

Source:TASS

www.shafaqna.com

