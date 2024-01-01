English
Gulf News: HTMC Boosts Global Halal Trade

Shafaqna English- The Halal Trade and Marketing Center (HTMC), based in the Dubai Airport Freezone, plays a pivotal role in advancing Halal trade globally. By offering services such as Halal compliance training, market insights, and business support programs, HTMC has established partnerships with over 50 organizations. These efforts aim to enhance exports and connect businesses in sectors like food, cosmetics, and Muslim-friendly tourism to key markets in MENA, ASEAN, and beyond, as reported by Gulf News.

HTMC supports global trade by helping companies meet Halal standards and boosting awareness of Halal practices. This initiative aligns with Dubai’s Islamic economy goals, fostering regional and global growth in Halal industries.

Source: Gulf News

