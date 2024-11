The Hindu: AI and Chips Drive India’s Growth

Shafaqna English- India’s development is being increasingly shaped by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor technology, according to Shankar Krishnamoorthy, Technical Head of Synopsys, at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024. Highlighting their role in initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission and “Viksit Bharat,” he emphasized their potential to revolutionize various sectors, while cautioning about challenges in accessibility and affordability, The Hindu reports.

Adding to the discussion, Hasan Aijaz of Nvidia underscored the centrality of semiconductor chips to data centers, asserting their importance in making India a global leader in AI and semiconductor manufacturing.

Source: The Hindu

