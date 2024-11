Shafaqna English- The second Music Industry Exhibition is currently taking place at Tehran’s Milad Tower Exhibition Center, running from November 19 to December 2, 2024. Open daily from 12:00 to 20:00, the event brings together music industry professionals, producers, instrument suppliers, educational institutions, research centers, and publishers.

This gathering offers a platform for showcasing developments, networking, and exploring the evolving landscape of music.

