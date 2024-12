Shafaqna English- This collection features photographs of Isfahan in 1975 by Danish photographer Keld Helmer-Petersen, capturing iconic sites like the Si-o-se-pol bridge vibrant with Zayandeh River waters, the historic Naqsh-e Jahan Square, and the everyday atmosphere of neighborhoods.

The images offer a nostalgic glimpse into a bygone era of the city’s history.

Source: Clisel

