Al Jazeera: 359 million weather-related displacements recorded worldwide since 2008

Shafaqna English- Al Jazeera examines the 359 million weather-related displacements recorded worldwide since 2008.

As the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) concludes in Baku, Azerbaijan, global commitments to address climate change are once again being confronted with the stark realities on the ground of widespread weather-related displacement.

According to the 2024 Global Report on Internal Displacement, at least 6.6 million people worldwide were displaced by weather-related disasters by the end of 2023.

Source: Al Jazeera

