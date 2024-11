Shafaqna English- Dr. Ahab Bdaiwi of Leiden University discusses his research on the concepts of “Shirk” (polytheism) and “Tawhid” (monotheism) in the Quran.

He explores how the Quran’s references to polytheists reveal their diversity during the Prophet’s time, challenging the idea of a monolithic group. The talk is in conversation with Dr. Gabriel Said Reynolds.

Translation and editing: Center and Library of Islamic Studies in European Languages

Source: Clisel

www.shafaqna.com