OCHA: 2024 ‘deadliest year on record’ for humanitarian aid workers

Shafaqna English- 2024 has already become humanitarian aid workers’ “deadliest year on record,” with the death of 281 aid workers globally so far, Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told a UN briefing in Geneva.

Lamenting the “grim milestone,” Learke said that among those humanitarians who were killed, 13 were international staff, and 268 were national staff.

Learke cited Tom Fletcher, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, saying: “States and parties to conflict must protect humanitarians, uphold international law, prosecute those responsible, and call time on this era of impunity.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

