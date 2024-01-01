English
Al-Abbas(AS)’s shrine opens registration door for performing Ziyarat by proxy on Thursday night

Shafaqna English- The Al-Abbas (AS)’s holy shrine announced the opening of registration for the performance of the ceremony of the Ziyarat of Imam Hussain (AS) and his brother Al-Abbas (AS) on behalf of those who could not perform it on place on Thursday night.

The information technology and networks division of the Information Department of the Al-Abbas(AS)’s holy shrine performs the Ziyarat ceremony on behalf of everyone who was unable to come to perform the Ziyarat at the shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and his brother Al-Abbas (AS).

The interested can register through the Ziyarat by proxy page of the Al-Kafeel global network via the following link: https://alkafeel.net/zyara

