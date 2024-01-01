Refugee charity: Trump’s rhetoric to fuel demonization of asylum seekers in Europe

Shafaqna English- The return of USA President-elect Donald Trump will fuel demonization of asylum seekers and refugees across Europe, according to the head of Care4Calais, a leading refugee charity.

Despite growing warnings from non-governmental organizations, the migration issue is again dominating the EU’s agenda as member states seek a more hardline approach to tackling it.

The tone on migration has notably shifted in the bloc as EU leaders reaffirmed last month that it is essential to firmly combat illegal and irregular migration, terming it a challenge for all Europeans.

Care4Calais CEO Steven Smith warned that Europe’s tightening anti-migration policies are still focusing on the wrong aspect of the issue, as they seem “to deal with what comes out of the pipeline at the receiving end.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

