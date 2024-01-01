English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Refugee charity: Trump’s rhetoric to fuel demonization of asylum seekers in Europe

0

Shafaqna English- The return of USA President-elect Donald Trump will fuel demonization of asylum seekers and refugees across Europe, according to the head of Care4Calais, a leading refugee charity.

Despite growing warnings from non-governmental organizations, the migration issue is again dominating the EU’s agenda as member states seek a more hardline approach to tackling it.

The tone on migration has notably shifted in the bloc as EU leaders reaffirmed last month that it is essential to firmly combat illegal and irregular migration, terming it a challenge for all Europeans.

Care4Calais CEO Steven Smith warned that Europe’s tightening anti-migration policies are still focusing on the wrong aspect of the issue, as they seem “to deal with what comes out of the pipeline at the receiving end.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric could hurt India

leila yazdani

USA’s presidential election 2024 results: Trump declares victory

leila yazdani

USA: Latest polls show Trump-Harris remain tied as voting under way

nafiseh yazdani

Experts: Human cost of migration policies ignored in USA’s presidential race

leila yazdani

Poll: Harris leading among early voters in USA’s battleground states

leila yazdani

USA’s presidential election: Harris-Trump rallying support in key swing states with six days remaining

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.