Iraq: Curfew related to population census Lifted following criticism

Shafaqna English- Iraq will lift the inter-province curfew at midnight Friday, ending a restriction imposed for population and housing census, an official source in Baghdad said.
“The movement between provinces will resume as normal starting at midnight,” the source told Shafaq News.
The curfew, implemented nationwide since Wednesday night, was partially eased on Thursday evening when authorities lifted restrictions within Baghdad and other provinces, though inter-province travel remained restricted.
Source: Shafaq News