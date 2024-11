Shafaqna English- Eleven people were killed in a nighttime shooting by unidentified individuals in the Nahrin district of Baghlan province.

According to reports, these individuals were killed while performing prayers in a mosque in the Shahr-e-Kohna area of the district. Local sources reported the number of deaths as eleven, but Baghlan’s security command said in a statement that the number is ten.

Source: Tolo News

