English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Over 47 million tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

0

Shafaqna English- Over 47 million Foreign tourist visit Türkiye in 10 months, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Including Turks residing abroad, 54.6 million visitors came to Türkiye in the first 10 months of 2024.

In October alone, the country hosted 5.45 million international holidaymakers, marking a 9.25 percent increase from a year ago.

Russians constituted the largest group of foreign visitors, followed by Germans and Britons, according to the ministry data.

Source: Hürriyet Daily News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Trade Minister: Türkiye aims for 1.5 % share of global FDI by 2028

leila yazdani

Türkiye: 3 million visitors in first nine months of 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Halal Tourism Growth at Global Travel Shows

parniani

Türkiye: Muharram Programms at Aal-ul-Bayt Foundation [Photos]

parniani

Türkiye: Istanbul aims for record-breaking 20 million visitors this year

nafiseh yazdani

Four million UK tourists expected to visit Türkiye in 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.