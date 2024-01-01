Over 47 million tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Shafaqna English- Over 47 million Foreign tourist visit Türkiye in 10 months, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Including Turks residing abroad, 54.6 million visitors came to Türkiye in the first 10 months of 2024.

In October alone, the country hosted 5.45 million international holidaymakers, marking a 9.25 percent increase from a year ago.

Russians constituted the largest group of foreign visitors, followed by Germans and Britons, according to the ministry data.

Source: Hürriyet Daily News

