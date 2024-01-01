Statement from the Office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani Following the Terrorist Attack on Innocent Travelers in Parachinar, Pakistan

SHAFAQNA– Following the terrorist attack on innocent travelers in Parachinar, Pakistan, the office of The Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a statement emphasizing: it strongly urges the respected government of Pakistan to take action to support the defenseless people in the face of the oppression and crimes of terrorist groups, to consider preventive and necessary measures, and to ensure that innocent believers are not repeatedly subjected to violent and brutal attacks by extremist and heartless groups.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the statement from the supreme religious authority of Shia Muslims is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

(Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un)

To the brothers and sisters in faith in the city of Parachinar, Pakistan (May God honor them):

Assalamu’alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh

Once again, the heartless terrorists have committed a horrific crime, attacking innocent travelers on their way from Parachinar to Peshawar, martyred a large number of innocent believers, and wounded many others.

We extend our condolences to you, dear ones, express our sorrow and sympathy with the bereaved families, and pray for patience and endurance for all, speedy recovery for the injured, and high ranks for the martyrs of this tragic event.

The Seminary of Najaf Ashraf and the Supreme Religious Authority strongly condemn this horrific crime, which targets the unity of Muslims, and urgently call upon the respected government of Pakistan to take action to protect the defenseless people from the oppression and crimes of terrorist groups. They must consider preventive and necessary measures and ensure that innocent believers are not repeatedly subjected to violent and barbaric attacks by extremist and merciless groups.

We ask God Almighty for the continued dignity and success of the honorable people of Pakistan.

20th of Jumada al-Awwal, 1446 AH

Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani (May God protect him) – Najaf Ashraf

