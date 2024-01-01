English
WHO: Climate refugees are predicted to reach 1.2 billion by 2050

Shafaqna English– COP29 declaration should include migrant health as climate refugees are predicted to reach 1.2B by 2050, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief  said on Friday.

“Up to 1.2 billion people could be displaced by 2050 due to climate-driven events. The climate crisis is a health crisis, that particularly impacts the health of migrants,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

“We would therefore like migrant health to be included in the declaration at COP29 and future COPs,” Tedros said.

Source:Anadolu Agency

