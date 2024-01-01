English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

UNICEF: Myanmar has world’s largest number of casualties from landmines-unexploded ordnance

0

Shafaqna English- Myanmar has become the world’s deadliest country for landmine and unexploded ordnance casualties, with over 1,000 victims in 2023 alone, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines said.

However, the grim statistic is just the surface of a larger crisis, independent human rights experts warned on Friday (22 Nov 2024) as the military junta intensifies its attacks on civilians, including persons with disabilities.

“The junta is doubling the impact of its extensive use of landmines to crush nationwide resistance,” said Tom Andrews, Special Rapporteur on Myanmar, and Heba Hagrass Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Number of people killed by landmines surged in 2023

nasibeh yazdani

Pope prays for all victims of religious persecution

nasibeh yazdani

Pope prays for peace in war-torn countries

nasibeh yazdani

Pope appeals for mediated solutions to wars

nasibeh yazdani

UN’s envoy: Intensified conflict leaves Myanmar in crisis

nafiseh yazdani

Thousands flee southern Lebanon in search of safe shelters

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.