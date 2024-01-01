UNICEF: Myanmar has world’s largest number of casualties from landmines-unexploded ordnance

Shafaqna English- Myanmar has become the world’s deadliest country for landmine and unexploded ordnance casualties, with over 1,000 victims in 2023 alone, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines said.

However, the grim statistic is just the surface of a larger crisis, independent human rights experts warned on Friday (22 Nov 2024) as the military junta intensifies its attacks on civilians, including persons with disabilities.

“The junta is doubling the impact of its extensive use of landmines to crush nationwide resistance,” said Tom Andrews, Special Rapporteur on Myanmar, and Heba Hagrass Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Source: News.un.org

