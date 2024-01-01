English
Sources: wealthy countries agree to raise climate finance offer to $300bn a year

Shafaqna English- Wealthy countries at the COP29 climate summit have agreed to raise their offer of a global finance target to US$300 billion per year by 2035, sources said.

Major rich countries at UN climate talks in Azerbaijan have agreed to lift a global financial offer to help developing nations tackle the climate crisis to $300bn a year, as ministers met through the night in a bid to salvage a deal.

The Guardian understands the Azeri hosts brokered a lengthy closed-door meeting with a small group of ministers and delegation heads, including China, the EU, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, the UK, US and Australia, on key areas of dispute on climate finance and the transition away from fossil fuels.

Source: Guardian

