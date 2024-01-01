Pakistan’s Afghan Refugee Crisis: A Call for Immediate Global Action

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir- Pakistan is grappling with an escalating crisis as it struggles to manage the growing pressure from Afghan refugees. The situation has reached a critical juncture, with the country’s limited resources stretched to their limits. With over 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees and many more undocumented individuals, Pakistan faces significant challenges in providing employment opportunities, housing, and social services for both its citizens and refugees.

While the plight of Afghan refugees stems from circumstances beyond their control—such as conflict, instability, and economic collapse in their homeland—the burden on Pakistan is becoming unsustainable. The international community’s response, however, has fallen short of expectations, leaving Pakistan to shoulder much of the responsibility alone.

Promises Unfulfilled

Although wealthy nations had pledged to assist Afghan refugees, implementation remains sluggish. For instance, over 600,000 Afghan resettlement applications are registered with the UNHCR. Yet, the organization’s annual quota for processing such applications is a mere 8,000, leaving thousands in limbo.

Furthermore, many refugees approved for relocation to countries like the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, and the UK are still stranded in Pakistan due to bureaucratic delays and increasingly restrictive immigration policies. Approximately 25,000 Afghans approved for relocation to the US await processing, while thousands more face similar delays in other nations. Rising anti-immigrant sentiments and the growing influence of far-right political movements in these countries exacerbate the situation, as governments tighten immigration laws.

The United States, in particular, bears significant responsibility for the refugee crisis. The hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan under the Trump administration contributed to the Taliban’s swift return to power, triggering widespread displacement. Ironically, the US, which played a central role in Afghanistan’s destabilization, now appears poised to implement harsher anti-immigration measures under the same administration’s potential return.

The Need for Collective Action

Pakistan cannot realistically continue to bear this burden alone. The country’s economic challenges, including rising inflation, unemployment, and limited fiscal space, make it increasingly difficult to support refugees without compromising the welfare of its own citizens.

The international community must step up with both financial support and practical solutions. Wealthy nations need to fulfill their promises to resettle Afghan refugees and streamline visa processes to expedite relocations. Meanwhile, countries with the capacity to provide humanitarian aid must contribute to Pakistan’s refugee operations to alleviate immediate pressures.

A Humanitarian Imperative

The Afghan refugee crisis is not just Pakistan’s problem; it is a global responsibility. Refugees deserve dignity, security, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives. As Pakistan continues to provide refuge to millions despite its challenges, the global community must act decisively to share the burden. Failure to do so risks exacerbating regional instability and undermining international commitments to human rights and humanitarian principles.

It is time for the world to move beyond promises and take concrete steps to address the Afghan refugee crisis in Pakistan.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article