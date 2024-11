Shafaqna English- Why Quran? presented : The Life Of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

How was the biography of the Prophet (PBUH) compiled? Who collected the details and why are there conflicting accounts about his seerah? Sheikh Azhar investigates the differences between the sources.

Reconstructing the Prophetic Biography | The Life Of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) (Part 1)

Part of series: The Life Of Prophet Muhammad by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

