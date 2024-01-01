Italy: Authorities in Trieste evicted about 200 migrants from Old Port

Shafaqna English- On November 20, authorities in Trieste evicted about 200 migrants from the Old Port, where they had been living in precarious conditions.

Their situation was similar to that near the former Silos warehouse, a facility close to the train station that had housed hundreds of asylum seekers before its closure in June.

On November 20, around 200 asylum seekers were evicted from Trieste’s Old Port, where construction is underway to redevelop the area. About 180 were transferred to hosting centers after undergoing medical tests and were transported by bus to facilities outside the Friuli Venezia Giulia region. Food and drinks were provided during the operation

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

