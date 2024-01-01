CNBC: AI Data Centers Could Soon Consume More Power Than Cities

Shafaqna English- The demand for power from data centers supporting AI is soaring, with some facilities soon requiring over a gigawatt of electricity—more than entire cities or U.S. states. Developers face challenges in securing enough land and energy, particularly as reliance on AI grows across industries. The shift is driving expansions into areas like Texas and Arizona, away from traditional hubs like Virginia, where grid constraints and rising demand are significant concerns, as CNBC wrote.

These large-scale centers, some planned to exceed 500 megawatts, rival the energy needs of hundreds of thousands of households. The push for renewable energy integration is falling short, with natural gas expected to play a major role, complicating efforts to meet carbon emission goals. As companies race to dominate AI, the environmental and infrastructural impacts are escalating.

Texas is emerging as a key location due to its deregulated energy market and abundant resources. Companies like Lancium are developing infrastructure near renewable sources to meet the surging demand for AI applications, reflecting a transformative shift in how energy and land are allocated for technological growth.

Source: CNBC

www.shafaqna.com