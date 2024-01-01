English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Metro to begin partial operations November 27

0

Shafaqna English- Riyadh is gearing up for the partial official launch of Metro next Wednesday, November 27, according to Al Eqtisadiah daily report.

The first phase will include operations on three lines, with the remaining three lines scheduled to open in mid-December.

The Riyadh Metro, touted as the world’s longest driverless metro system, aims to provide alternative transportation to reduce reliance on vehicles and support Riyadh’s transformation into a hub for trade and business as part of the Kingdom’s economic diversification plans.

Al Eqtisadiah reported that solar panels installed at stations and depots will generate 20% of the energy required for key electrical systems. This sustainability feature is part of a broader effort to make the project environmentally friendly and energy-efficient.

Source:  Saudi Gazette

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia unveils plans for 2034 World Cup Stadium

nafiseh yazdani

British PM to visit Saudi Arabia-UAE for investment amid human rights accusations

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: 13 countries to attend ‘Islamic Arts Conference’

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi Arabia announces Green Zone to combat desertification

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia executes more than 100 foreigners in 2024

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: Mecca is hosting Revelation Exhibition

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.