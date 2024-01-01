Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Metro to begin partial operations November 27

Shafaqna English- Riyadh is gearing up for the partial official launch of Metro next Wednesday, November 27, according to Al Eqtisadiah daily report.

The first phase will include operations on three lines, with the remaining three lines scheduled to open in mid-December.

The Riyadh Metro, touted as the world’s longest driverless metro system, aims to provide alternative transportation to reduce reliance on vehicles and support Riyadh’s transformation into a hub for trade and business as part of the Kingdom’s economic diversification plans.

Al Eqtisadiah reported that solar panels installed at stations and depots will generate 20% of the energy required for key electrical systems. This sustainability feature is part of a broader effort to make the project environmentally friendly and energy-efficient.

