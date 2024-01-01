English
Saudi Arabia accused of editing official Cop29 negotiating text

Shafaqna English- A senior Saudi Arabian delegate has been accused of directly changing an official Cop29 negotiation text, the Guardian revealed.

Cop presidencies usually circulate negotiating texts as non-editable PDF documents to all countries simultaneously, and they are then discussed. Giving one party editing access “risks placing this entire Cop in jeopardy”, one expert said.

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia is regarded by many as a persistent obstructor of action at UN climate summits to cut the burning of fossil fuels and has been described as a “wrecking ball” at Cop29.

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com

