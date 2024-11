Shafaqna English- The Paris City Council on Wednesday approved its “bioclimatic” urban development plan to transform the city by 2035.

The plan’s focus on green spaces, social housing and tighter rental regulations has drawn both praise for its sustainability goals and scepticism over its feasibility.

The plan is built on four pillars: adapting to climate change, increasing public housing, promoting local business and preserving Paris’s architectural heritage.

Source: France24

