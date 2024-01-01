English
UK: Third ‘security incident’ reported in London in past 24 hours

Shafaqna English- On Saturday, police conducted a controlled explosion near Euston Station in London after discovering a suspicious package, the third security incident in the city since Friday.

At around 1230 GMT, Metropolitan Police said cordons were in place as a precaution while officers investigated a suspect package in the vicinity of the station.

It said a controlled explosion was later carried out by specialist officers and the police cordons were lifted.

This followed two separate security incidents on Friday.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

