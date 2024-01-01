English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUk

UK: Asylum seekers endured brutal conditions at Manston Migrant Centre

0

Shafaqna English- Asylum seekers who fled to UK to escape persecution said they endured abuse and squalor at centre in Kent.

When David Neal ex-independent Chief Inspector of borders and immigration, visited the Manston asylum processing centre in Kent at the height of the crisis in October 2022, he said the conditions he found there were so alarming it left him “speechless”.

The asylum seekers bringing the legal challenge against the government’s decision to downgrade the planned inquiry said they endured brutal and unacceptable conditions.

In documents submitted to last week’s high court hearing to determine the kind of investigation that should take place into what went wrong at Manston, the Home Office said there were 21 use-of-force incidents by guards at the facility in October 2022. Some of those involved in the legal challenge are children aged between six months and six years. Their lawyers say that conditions for small children were particularly difficult.

According to documents submitted to the court, repeated advice was given to the then home secretary that Manston “was not operating lawfully”.

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Germany: Hamburg plans to construct more tents for asylum seekers

leila yazdani

Immigration Minister: Not everyone welcome to Canada amid Trump migrant threat

leila yazdani

BBC: UK begins relocation of asylum seekers from Bibby Stockholm barge

leila yazdani

Germany: State leaders want to further tighten migration-border controls

leila yazdani

Netherlands: Government to limit permits for asylum seekers

nasibeh yazdani

Refugee charities in UK: Government’s new immigration plan punishing those most in need of help

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.