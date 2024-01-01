UK: Asylum seekers endured brutal conditions at Manston Migrant Centre

Shafaqna English- Asylum seekers who fled to UK to escape persecution said they endured abuse and squalor at centre in Kent.

When David Neal ex-independent Chief Inspector of borders and immigration, visited the Manston asylum processing centre in Kent at the height of the crisis in October 2022, he said the conditions he found there were so alarming it left him “speechless”.

The asylum seekers bringing the legal challenge against the government’s decision to downgrade the planned inquiry said they endured brutal and unacceptable conditions.

In documents submitted to last week’s high court hearing to determine the kind of investigation that should take place into what went wrong at Manston, the Home Office said there were 21 use-of-force incidents by guards at the facility in October 2022. Some of those involved in the legal challenge are children aged between six months and six years. Their lawyers say that conditions for small children were particularly difficult.

According to documents submitted to the court, repeated advice was given to the then home secretary that Manston “was not operating lawfully”.

Source: Guardian

