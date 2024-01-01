Researchers: Better working memory by sports

Shafaqna English- A recently data reveals an advantage in sports-related information processing compared to non-athletes.

The Active Mind group at the Department of Psychology, University of Jyväskylä, conducted a study to broadly compare the working memory performance of the two groups. They also investigated the role of factors such as the type of sport and performance level on the results. The data consisted of 21 studies involving a total of 1455 participants.

These findings show that there is a consistent association between sports and better working memory performance, while a sedentary lifestyle appears to be associated with poorer working memory. Piia Astikainen, Associate Professor and Leader of the research team, says their group has previously studied the effects of aging on cognitive function and brain function and found that a physically active lifestyle can partly mitigate the negative effects of aging on these.

The current results in athletes add to the evidence supporting the benefits of sports on human cognition and highlight the importance of physical activity in promoting brain health.

Source: University of Jyväskylä

