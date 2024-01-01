Iraq: Mosul International Airport is expected to open in 2025

Shafaqna English- Mosul International Airport is expected to be opened in 2025, Spokesperson of the Iraqi Transport Ministry Al-Safi, said.

In a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA) Al-Safi indicated that 86 percent of the airport’s rehabilitation process is finished.

In late October, the Iraqi Minister of Transport Al-Saadawi, said that the airport was built according to international specifications.

After undergoing extensive work to upgrade its runway and facilities, the airport re-opened on 02 December 2007. In 1990, it was first established as a civil airport.

